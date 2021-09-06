Plans for new Morrisons supermarket in Stonehaven would create up to 120 jobs

The proposed store forms part of FM Group’s Ury Estate site, which is being developed into a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, housing and a redeveloped Ury House.

The supermarket, if approved, would span 3,750 square metres, with a 300-space car park. Some 120 local jobs are in the pipeline.

Proposals for a supermarket and associated infrastructure already have planning permission in principle. Should planning permission be given it is anticipated that the store will open in late 2022/early 2023, depending on the approval process.

A CGI of how part of the proposed Morrisons supermarket near Stonehaven would look when completed.

Mark Taylor, head of property acquisitions for Morrisons, said: “Morrisons are excited to deliver a new purpose built foodstore for the residents of Stonehaven. This exciting partnership with FM Group’s Ury Estate site will create valued local employment and bring our much-loved approach to food making and grocery retailing to the local community of Stonehaven.

"Supporting the Scottish agricultural sector is fundamental for our local supply chains. Morrisons currently source a wide variety of produce from across Scotland, including their Aberdeenshire meat processing facility at Turriff.”

Jonathon Milne, director of FM Group, added: “This well- established supermarket operator has been an important supporter of the Scottish agricultural community, providing high-quality service and delivering significant community benefits.

“This announcement is yet another important milestone in the delivery of the Ury Estate project and assists in advancing our site infrastructure and leisure plans.”

The 1,600-acre Ury Estate is located just north of Stonehaven. It comprises housing and a redeveloped Ury House which will be the centrepiece of a golf course designed by legendary US golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Developers said the supermarket will use a variety of “soft natural colours” in the construction including natural stonework, “in keeping with and sympathetic to the local environment”.

Last month, private equity outfit Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) announced a fresh £7 billion bid for supermarket giant Morrisons.

The deal was unanimously accepted by the board of the grocery chain and directors have said shareholders should vote in favour of the takeover at a meeting due in early October.

