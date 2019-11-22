Plans for £18m Glasgow city centre hotel put forward

Plans for a new hotel to be built on the former site of the Glasgow Garden Festival have been unveiled.

The 150-bedroom Holiday Inn hotel at Pacific Quay will represent an investment of more than £18 million and create some 50 permanent jobs.

Glasgow-based Mosaic Architecture + Design has submitted a planning application for the project. The hotel will be operated by RBH Hospitality Management.

Malcolm Pearson, director of Pacific Quay Developments, said: “Although situated on one of the prime remaining waterfront sites to be developed in Glasgow, this site has lain derelict for over 15 years.”

Formerly part of the commercial dock operated by Clyde Port Authority, Pacific Quay was used for the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988.

The area is now home to the headquarters of BBC Scotland and STV and sits adjacent to the Scottish Events Campus which is aiming to extend its conference and exhibition facilities with an additional 200,000 square feet.

Mosaic director Neil Haining said: “This development has been carefully designed in response to the site’s immediate context within Pacific Quay and provides the area with a new business hotel of appropriate scale and with high quality materials.

“The development has been designed to take advantage of the views of the SECC, The Hydro and the Finnieston Crane, with ground floor hotel reception and public areas connecting through to an external terrace and a rooftop Skybar and terrace with north and south-facing views.”

READ MORE: Picturesque Perthshire hotel arrives on market for £5m