Plain sailing for Green Marine after new wind farm contract

Orkney-based Green Marine has landed a three-year contract to deliver services for Equinor’s Dudgeon offshore wind farm.

The firm will supply its Green Storm vessel to assist in the operations and maintenance of the wind farm alongside support from the company’s onshore team.

Green Storm is a dedicated vessel for the offshore wind industry, providing transportation of personnel and cargo to major installations.

Jason Schofield, managing director of Green Marine, which was established in 2012, said: “This contract award is an important stepping-stone in the growth ambitions of the company, and we look forward to building on our close relationship with Equinor and expanding our services in the offshore wind industry.”

Simon Underwood, Equinor’s marine & logistics leader, added: “The Green Storm is an excellent vessel that will allow us to continue safe and expeditious operations offshore at the Dudgeon wind farm.”