Places for People launches Edinburgh pilot scheme to help charities and social enterprises

The group said its #SocialSpace initiative would help “great local causes” by offering commercial space on “flexible and achievable rates”, as well as providing development advice, training and mentoring through its team.

The first development to benefit is Urban Eden, which is located just ten minutes from the heart of Edinburgh city centre.

Marcus Hulme, social value director at Places for People, said: “Our business has generated more than £280 million in social value this past year, a testament to our commitment in the communities in which we work.

Urban Eden is located just ten minutes from the heart of Edinburgh city centre, offering charities a great chance to establish themselves in a central location, with access to much of the city.

“We have made plans to extend our work further this summer, by offering our assets and expertise to help great causes establish and embed themselves within active and growing communities.

“We hope that eligible organisations in Edinburgh – such as social enterprises, charities, or a local volunteer group looking for a centre to run their activities from – will come forward and take advantage of the initiative.”

He added: “Places for People is in talks with network organisations to evolve the scheme into a more formal national offering. We hope that it is a great success and that we can soon roll it out in other neighbourhoods across the country.”

The group said that the deadline for the submission of applications was May 28, with the commercial spaces available to move into from July.

