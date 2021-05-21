Places for People launches Edinburgh pilot scheme to help charities and social enterprises

Affordable homes specialist Places for People has launched a pilot scheme to help charities and social enterprises establish themselves in local communities, starting at a key development in Edinburgh.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 21st May 2021, 12:30 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The group said its #SocialSpace initiative would help “great local causes” by offering commercial space on “flexible and achievable rates”, as well as providing development advice, training and mentoring through its team.

The first development to benefit is Urban Eden, which is located just ten minutes from the heart of Edinburgh city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Marcus Hulme, social value director at Places for People, said: “Our business has generated more than £280 million in social value this past year, a testament to our commitment in the communities in which we work.

Urban Eden is located just ten minutes from the heart of Edinburgh city centre, offering charities a great chance to establish themselves in a central location, with access to much of the city.

“We have made plans to extend our work further this summer, by offering our assets and expertise to help great causes establish and embed themselves within active and growing communities.

“We hope that eligible organisations in Edinburgh – such as social enterprises, charities, or a local volunteer group looking for a centre to run their activities from – will come forward and take advantage of the initiative.”

He added: “Places for People is in talks with network organisations to evolve the scheme into a more formal national offering. We hope that it is a great success and that we can soon roll it out in other neighbourhoods across the country.”

The group said that the deadline for the submission of applications was May 28, with the commercial spaces available to move into from July.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.