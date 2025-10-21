Pizza Hut closures: 6 Pizza Hut restaurants in Scotland to close - full list of 68 UK branches affected

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:03 BST
DC London Pie appointed administrators on Monday.

Six Scottish Pizza Hut restaurants are set to close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.

Restaurants affected include branches in Dundee, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Inverness. No delivery sites in Scotland are affected.

In total, across the UK, Pizza Hut is to close 68 restaurants and 11 delivery sites in the UK with the loss of 1,210 jobs.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut's UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

The Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh is among the six restaurants in the country that are set to close.placeholder image
The Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh is among the six restaurants in the country that are set to close. | Ena Saracevic/NW

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands , which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.

On Monday, the Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh closed its doors. A worker in a high-vis jacket was spotted near the front entrance informing customers that the restaurant was closed.

A notice was presented on the front of the building that said the restaurant had closed with ‘immediate effect’.

It read: “We regret to inform you that DC London Pie Limited (the Company) trading as ‘Pizza Hut’ has entered into administration on October 20, 2025.

“The appointed Administrators are Christopher Bennett, Lindsay Hallam and Matthew Callaghan of FTI Consulting LLP (the Joint Administrators).

“The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.

“This store has been closed with immediate effect.

“From this date, all operations at the site have ceased, and access will be restricted to authorised personnel only.

“The Joint Administrators have written to all known employees, suppliers and creditors separately.”

The sign displayed on the front of the Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh. placeholder image
The sign displayed on the front of the Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh. | Ena Saracevic/NW

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut UK said: "We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs."

Here is the full list of Pizza Hut restaurants set for closure;

Dine In restaurant locations

  • Ashton, Lancashire
  • Beckton, London
  • Bolton , Lancashire
  • Bournemouth , Dorset
  • Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
  • Brighton Marina, East Sussex
  • Bristol , Avon
  • Cardiff , South Glamorgan
  • Carlisle , Cumbria
  • Chatham, Kent
  • Clacton, Essex
  • Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
  • Crawley , West Sussex
  • Cribbs Causeway, Avon
  • Croydon , Surrey
  • Dudley , West Midlands
  • Dundee , Dundee
  • Durham City, County Durham
  • Eastbourne , East Sussex
  • Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Edinburgh Fountain Park
  • Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
  • Enfield , Middlesex
  • Falkirk, Scotland
  • Feltham, Middlesex
  • Finchley Lido, London
  • Great Yarmouth , Norfolk
  • Greenwich, London
  • Grimsby , Lincolnshire
  • Hartlepool , Cleveland
  • Hayes, Middlesex
  • Hereford , Herefordshire
  • Huddersfield , West Yorkshire
  • Hull , East Yorkshire
  • Inverness, Scotland
  • Kettering , Northamptonshire
  • Kidderminster, Worcestershire
  • Lancaster , Lancashire
  • Leeds Colton Mill , West Yorkshire
  • Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
  • Leeds White Rose , West Yorkshire
  • Liverpool , Merseyside
  • Llanelli, Dyfed
  • Lowestoft , Suffolk
  • Manchester Fort, Lancashire
  • Middlesbrough , Cleveland
  • Norwich , Norfolk
  • Oldham , Lancashire
  • Portsmouth , Hampshire
  • Preston , Lancashire
  • Reading Gate, Berkshire
  • Rhyl, Clwyd
  • Rochdale , Lancashire
  • Romford , Essex
  • Russell Square , London
  • Scunthorpe , Lincolnshire
  • Shrewsbury , Shropshire
  • Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
  • Solihull , West Midlands
  • St Helens , Merseyside
  • Stratford-upon- Avon , Warwickshire
  • Thanet , Kent
  • Tower Park , Dorset
  • Truro , Cornwall
  • Urmston, Lancashire
  • Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
  • Wigan , Lancashire
  • Yeovil , Somerset

Delivery site locations

  • Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
  • Bletchley, Milton Keynes
  • Coventry North, West Midlands
  • Coventry West, West Midlands
  • Dunstable, Bedfordshire
  • Leighton Buzzard , Bedfordshire
  • Luton , Bedfordshire
  • Milton Keynes , Buckinghamshire
  • Rugby , Warwickshire
  • Uxbridge, Middlesex
  • Wolverton, Milton Keynes
