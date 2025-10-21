DC London Pie appointed administrators on Monday.

Six Scottish Pizza Hut restaurants are set to close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.

Restaurants affected include branches in Dundee, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Inverness. No delivery sites in Scotland are affected.

In total, across the UK, Pizza Hut is to close 68 restaurants and 11 delivery sites in the UK with the loss of 1,210 jobs.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut's UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

The Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh is among the six restaurants in the country that are set to close. | Ena Saracevic/NW

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands , which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.

On Monday, the Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh closed its doors. A worker in a high-vis jacket was spotted near the front entrance informing customers that the restaurant was closed.

A notice was presented on the front of the building that said the restaurant had closed with ‘immediate effect’.

It read: “We regret to inform you that DC London Pie Limited (the Company) trading as ‘Pizza Hut’ has entered into administration on October 20, 2025.

“The appointed Administrators are Christopher Bennett, Lindsay Hallam and Matthew Callaghan of FTI Consulting LLP (the Joint Administrators).

“The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.

“This store has been closed with immediate effect.

“From this date, all operations at the site have ceased, and access will be restricted to authorised personnel only.

“The Joint Administrators have written to all known employees, suppliers and creditors separately.”

The sign displayed on the front of the Pizza Hut on Hanover Street in Edinburgh. | Ena Saracevic/NW

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut UK said: "We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs."

Here is the full list of Pizza Hut restaurants set for closure;

Dine In restaurant locations

Ashton, Lancashire

Beckton, London

Bolton , Lancashire

Bournemouth , Dorset

Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol , Avon

Cardiff , South Glamorgan

Carlisle , Cumbria

Chatham, Kent

Clacton, Essex

Cortonwood, South Yorkshire

Crawley , West Sussex

Cribbs Causeway, Avon

Croydon , Surrey

Dudley , West Midlands

Dundee , Dundee

Durham City, County Durham

Eastbourne , East Sussex

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Fountain Park

Edinburgh Kinnaird Park

Enfield , Middlesex

Falkirk, Scotland

Feltham, Middlesex

Finchley Lido, London

Great Yarmouth , Norfolk

Greenwich, London

Grimsby , Lincolnshire

Hartlepool , Cleveland

Hayes, Middlesex

Hereford , Herefordshire

Huddersfield , West Yorkshire

Hull , East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Kettering , Northamptonshire

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lancaster , Lancashire

Leeds Colton Mill , West Yorkshire

Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire

Leeds White Rose , West Yorkshire

Liverpool , Merseyside

Llanelli, Dyfed

Lowestoft , Suffolk

Manchester Fort, Lancashire

Middlesbrough , Cleveland

Norwich , Norfolk

Oldham , Lancashire

Portsmouth , Hampshire

Preston , Lancashire

Reading Gate, Berkshire

Rhyl, Clwyd

Rochdale , Lancashire

Romford , Essex

Russell Square , London

Scunthorpe , Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury , Shropshire

Silverlink, Tyne & Wear

Solihull , West Midlands

St Helens , Merseyside

Stratford-upon- Avon , Warwickshire

Thanet , Kent

Tower Park , Dorset

Truro , Cornwall

Urmston, Lancashire

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wigan , Lancashire

Yeovil , Somerset

Delivery site locations