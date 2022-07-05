Pipeline decommissioning specialist bags major contracts in North Sea and Africa

Decom Engineering is behind a range of cold cutting saws which are deployed on a variety of energy sector decommissioning projects that require pipelines and associated infrastructure to be safely removed.

Both projects have been secured following a series of technical trials at JFD Global’s testing tank and the National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen.

Decom Engineering managing director, Sean Conway, said: “The successful completion of a strategic project offshore Thailand and our imminent mobilisation on workscopes in the North Sea and Africa, demonstrates that our technology is gaining traction with energy companies and contractors who have technically challenging requirements on a range of international decommissioning projects.

“Recent technical trials in Aberdeen have proven our cutting technologies can operate safely in deeper waters and that they are preferable to rival solutions where accessibility to subsea infrastructure is an issue.”

Bosses are confident that on completion of the UK Continental Shelf contract the firm will be in “prime position” to secure a more significant workscope from the same client on a second North Sea platform.

Commercial director Nick McNally said: “Both of these contracts are firsts – the first conductor removal and the first Rovcon connector project we have undertaken, which underlines the versatility and flexibility of our technologies.

“The technical trials in Aberdeen gave reassurance and confidence to the end-clients, and proved our saws are capable of operating in water depths of 800 metres or more, opening up new opportunities for engagement on more challenging decommissioning projects.”

Northern Ireland-based Decom opened up a base near Aberdeen at the start of 2022 to be located closer to potential North Sea clients.

Conway added: “We will continue to invest in infrastructure and to build our asset portfolio to ensure we are positioned to be able to respond to more technically challenging projects as the global decommissioning sector continues to grow.