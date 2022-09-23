Pipeline decommissioning firm 'to move up several gears' with key appointments

Andy Clucas has joined Decom Engineering as general manager and will be based at the firm’s North-east operation with a focus on building relationships with North Sea clients.

The Northern Ireland-based firm provides a range of cutting saws and coating removal services to the oil and gas industry and supports energy companies engaged in the decommissioning of redundant infrastructure.

Among other key appointments, Decom has named Laura McShane as its marketing manager while consultant Geoff Clarke becomes a business development partner to help increase market awareness.

Clucas is described as a decommissioning sector veteran and was previously a member of the leadership team of Decom North Sea, which promotes late life asset management and decommissioning in the energy sector. Prior to this he held senior positions advising on decommissioning with the Oil & Gas Technology Centre, BG Group and Aker Solutions.

Decom Engineering managing director Sean Conway said: “Andy Clucas’s experience in and knowledge of our sector is second to none. Establishing our base in Aberdeen earlier this year was an important strategic step in showcasing our products and technologies to potential UK Continental Shelf customers and Andy will be the ideal ambassador for forging new relationships in that sector, while advising us on other global projects which are in the pipeline.”

The firm also specialises in pipe coating removal which can transform decommissioned or surplus pipelines by stripping them of multiple coatings.

Conway added: “We are putting in place the building blocks which will allow us to move up several gears and to harness the many opportunities in not only oil and gas asset decommissioning but from the huge number of openings which will emerge as a net zero future becomes a reality.

“Adding to our team with the range of expertise brought to the table by Andy, Laura and Geoff sets us up as a serious player on the decommissioning and piping repurposing stage.”