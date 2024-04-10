Pioneering Glasgow start-up secures milestone £1 million funding to revolutionise hydrogen energy sector

The investment will be seen as a significant vote of confidence in Glasgow-based Clyde Hydrogen and its ground-breaking technology.

A pioneering University of Glasgow spinout looking to revolutionise the hydrogen energy sector has secured more than £1 million in funding.

The investment will be seen as a significant vote of confidence in Clyde Hydrogen and its ground-breaking technology that promises to deliver high pressure green hydrogen both at scale and at low cost, helping to solve one of the industry’s biggest challenges to date. The milestone funding, via equity and grants, is supported by Zinc, the University of Glasgow and several strategic angel investors.

The firm’s collaboration with the University of Glasgow provides it with access to world-class research facilities and expertise in renewable energy technologies, while Zinc’s involvement brings “strategic investment acumen” and an established network of industry connections.

Clyde Hydrogen’s breakthrough decoupled electrolyser technology delivers high pressure green hydrogen safely at scale. This has the potential to match renewable energy with hydrogen production in a more productive way than currently possible.

Jos Trehern, the firm’s chairman, said: “This funding is not just a financial boost but a validation of our vision to make green hydrogen accessible and cost effective. With the support of Zinc, the University of Glasgow and angel investors, we are poised to accelerate our research and development efforts and bring our innovative solutions to market.”

Clyde Hydrogen was spun out from the highly-rated University of Glasgow’s School of Chemistry. The pre-seed funding will be instrumental in expanding the company’s research and development team, accelerating technology development and forging strategic partnerships within the energy sector.

Paul Kirby, co-founder and chief executive at Zinc, said: “At Zinc, we believe in the importance of investing in deep science innovation to solve our most pressing environmental issues. Clyde Hydrogen represents exactly the kind of disruptive technology we look to support - one that has the potential to revolutionise the energy landscape and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. We're excited to be part of the team at Clyde Hydrogen on its journey to impact.”