Pioneering animal diagnostics company CEO awarded prestigious US honour

The pioneering CEO of MI:RNA, a veterinary diagnostics company, has been honoured with a prestigious accolade in Orlando, Florida.

Recognised for her outstanding contributions to the animal health industry, particularly her dedication to empowering women in the field, Dr Eve Hanks was presented with the inaugural Entrepreneurial Spirit Feather in Her Cap award, by by Julia Stephanus from Borealis Ventures, at a ceremony on Monday, January 27.

Established in 2017, the Feather in Her Cap awards aim to celebrate the achievements of women in animal health and serve to inspire the next generation of industry leaders.

A number of women were honoured for their outstanding leadership and career success, with Eve, a leader with demonstrated commitment to innovation in the animal health industry, recognised for this new prestigious category, given to a woman with two to seven years in the animal health industry as founder, co-founder or CEO of a start-up business.

Eve’s mentorship has played a crucial role in developing a strong pipeline of female talent within MI:RNA which is headquartered in Edinburgh, and across the industry. By providing guidance, support, and opportunities for professional growth, she has empowered countless women to reach their full potential.

Lisa Lee, Senior Vice-President, US Petcare, and Feather In Her Cap Director, said: “Eve’s impact on the veterinary world is substantial, with her visionary leadership and innovative approach transforming the landscape of veterinary diagnostics. Her commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace have been instrumental in MI:RNA’s success. This award is testament to her exceptional career achievements and her tireless efforts to inspire the next generation of women leaders in animal diagnostics."

This recognition comes during an exciting period as the company embarks on a period of significant growth in the United States and globally. Earlier this year MI:RNA opened a new lab facility incorporated into the University of Georgia in Athens to enhance access to advanced diagnostics across the southeastern United States, meeting the growing needs of veterinarians, animal health professionals, and pet owners.

Dr Eve Hanks, CEO and co-founder of MI:RNA, said: “MI:RNA is proudly female-led, and with just 29% of women in STEM careers, we’re working in a very male-dominated industry. I understand the obstacles many women leaders encounter, having experienced them myself, and I am passionate about playing my part to help more women in a similar position to advance into leadership roles.