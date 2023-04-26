A Stirling-based firm behind a hi-tech 3D graphene foam has revealed that it is doubling its footprint in part to meet increased global demand.

Integrated Graphene says it has developed a “unique” breakthrough process to produce a pure sponge-like carbon 3D scaffold (Gii), with current customers including global blue-chip life science companies and major academic institutions, and amid volume demand for graphene across key application markets it says could reach more than $1 trillion (£802 billion) by 2030.

It adds that its flagship product, Gii-Sens, is a biosensing electrode for human diagnostics that outperforms traditional sensing materials, allowing for more cost-effective and repeatable tests to be developed with a much higher sensitivity. The company is also in the “advanced” development stages of a new supercapacitor Gii-Cap that it says can boost product life and reduce battery demands of Internet of Things products.

Its current expansion includes a new strategic base at the Stirling University Innovation Park, increasing its annual manufacturing Gii capacity by 1,000 per cent. New lab space will double the amount of research-and-development (R&D) work it can carry out in-house on its product portfolio and applications for Gii’s biosensing and power storage capabilities, the firm also stated.

Marco Caffio, co-founder and CSO at Integrated Graphene. Picture: Mike Wilkinson.