Pinpoint Limited names new senior management team

By Melissa Albarran
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
The UK’s leading supplier of staff safety alarm systems, Pinpoint Ltd, has announced a restructure of its senior management team following the passing of their CEO, Daniel Waring.

The restructure sees company veteran and Pinpoint Priority Service’s, Managing Director, Simon Hemming, step up to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Technical Director, Richard Gibson, will become Chief Technical Officer, while Product Director, Allan Aikman, will officially join the board, assuming the role of Chief Operations Officer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With 69 years of service at Pinpoint between them, the new senior management team is well placed to continue Daniel’s legacy, while leading the business into a new chapter of growth.

Simon Hemming becomes CEO of Pinpoint Ltdplaceholder image
Simon Hemming becomes CEO of Pinpoint Ltd

Simon Hemming said: “Daniel was an inspirational leader, a respected businessman, and friend to many here at Pinpoint, and continuing his legacy has been at the forefront of our minds.

“With its diverse skillset, extensive experience, and acute understanding of the business, we are confident the new senior management team will position Pinpoint for long-term growth, innovation and continued success, building on the strong foundations Daniel established.”

Commenting on his new position, Allan Aikman added: “I am honoured to be joining the board after 12 years at Pinpoint and look forward to supporting the long-term growth and development of the company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The changes to the senior team will create more opportunities for development and progression across the company, pave the way for new ideas, and cement Pinpoint as the go-to for staff safety alarms now and in the future.”

Allan Aikman joins the board as Chief Operations Officerplaceholder image
Allan Aikman joins the board as Chief Operations Officer

Pinpoint’s Board of Directors comprises:

Simon Hemming, Chief Executive Officer

Allan Aikman, Chief Operations Officer

Tracy Gordon-Smith, Non-Executive Director.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice