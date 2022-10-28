Pilot scheme seeing smart tech deployed in Glasgow homes to help improve health and wellbeing

A pilot project is being rolled out by the local council with two Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) – West of Scotland Housing Association and Southside Housing Association. Delivered alongside firm North, which has a base in the city and provides services regarding the Internet of Things (IoT) whereby devices can communicate with in-built technology, up to 30 homes now feature state-of-the-art sensors that will monitor the temperature and humidity levels in properties.

The smart Tempus sensors will share real-time data through Scotland’s IoT network, which is managed by North, with Glasgow City Council and the RSLs who will record and analyse moisture readings every 30 minutes. This will enable the local authority and housing associations to proactively intervene and minimise issues including damp and mould, which can cause a host of health issues over time.

The pilot aims to demonstrate how the use of sensor-driven digital solutions can improve housing services and raise awareness of the technologies available in this sector and the savings they can make.

West of Scotland HA homes in Springburn that are included in the pilot. Picture: contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Hutchison, business development manager at North, said: “Poor property conditions can create serious health and wellbeing problems for residents, as well as cost housing associations hefty repair bills when issues are left to worsen.