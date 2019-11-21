Picturesque Perthshire hotel arrives on market for £5m

A picturesque hotel in the heart of the Perthshire countryside that prides itself on being “in the middle of nowhere in the middle of everywhere” has hit the market at some £5 million.

Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co has brought to market Ballathie House Hotel, situated just south of Kinclaven.

Built in 1880, the estate spans 235 acres and is described as being popular with lovers of the outdoors, with activities including fishing and golf. The main house overlooks the gardens and River Tay and includes a traditionally themed bar and lounge with a large whisky collection, and 25 en-suite rooms.

Accommodation is also provided by the Riverside House and Sportsman’s Lodges.

The current owners took over the larger estate in 1998 and the hotel in 2005 - and the property is seen as having "significant" potential for a new owner to increase the estate’s income through the development of additional luxury accommodation or spa facilities in the vast grounds (subject to planning consent).

"The hotel is a popular wedding venue, which would assist growth in this area of the business," Christie & Co said.

The property firm’s director Stuart Drysdale, who is handling the sale, said: “Ballathie House Hotel is a superb example of a Scottish castle-style country house, set in classic Perthshire countryside on an elevated position over-looking the River Tay.

"Family owned and operated for many years, the hotel benefits from the wider Perthshire catchment area, while also proving attractive to home-grown and international visitors looking for a classic Scottish break.”