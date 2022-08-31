Photography contest captures dramatic shots of working life in energy sector

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Sea sunsets, heavy industrial landscapes and wind turbine clusters are some of the images captured in the contest run by training provider AIS Survivex.

The firm, which trains up to 150,000 workers annually for the global energy sector, launched its photography competition to celebrate and showcase some of the dramatic backdrops seen by its customers every day.

Hundreds of entries have been received ahead of the competition’s closing date of September 9.

One of the images submitted to the photography competition. Picture: Trish Haste

Linzi Ryan, head of marketing at AIS Survivex, said: “Many people new to energy often ask what it’s like working in the sector. We couldn’t think of a better way to showcase this than by celebrating some of the stunning backdrops our delegates get to experience day in, day out.

“Our photography competition is open to anyone working in energy and the hundreds of entries we’ve received so far have been incredible.

“The winning shot will be decided by a judging panel, who will assess the entries based on the quality and impact of the image. This image will then be displayed pride-of-place in our training centres for hundreds of people to see every day.”

Anyone working in the energy sector, including oil rig workers, wind technicians and power plant engineers, is being encouraged to enter with a winning prize of free industry training, potentially worth thousands of pounds. Many industry-approved training courses are mandatory for energy workers due to strict compliance with high safety standards.