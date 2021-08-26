Photocopying social enterprise gets six-figure backing for apprentice drive

Founder and chief executive Ian Gray: 'SP&C was set up to address the mis-selling that plagues the printer and photocopier industries and to support SMEs who are unable to access appropriate finance.'

Social Print and Copy (SP&C) has been awarded £100,000 from Social Investment Scotland (SIS) and more than £50,000 from the Scottish Government’s Adapt and Thrive programme.

The printer and photocopier company’s apprentice programme, aimed at 16–24-year-olds, is set to launch next month. It has been developed to help young people kickstart their career and learn key technical skills in a social enterprise created with “sustainability and lasting change at the heart of the business”.

Founder and chief executive Ian Gray said: “Our innovative business model and approach is a first for social enterprises in Scotland, with all profits we make put back into the sector to best service local communities through youth employment and education.

“SP&C was set up to address the mis-selling that plagues the printer and photocopier industries and to support SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] who are unable to access appropriate finance.

“Our vision is to help educate and upskill third-sector employees and trustees around the procurement of technology which in turn, will help us to contribute to the local economy through creating jobs and supporting others to gain full time employment with partner organisations.”

Kirstie Penman, head of programmes at Firstport, added: “Congratulations to Social Print and Copy on securing funding from Adapt and Thrive.

“The programme has supported over 750 third-sector organisations across Scotland to adapt to the challenges presented by Covid-19.”

