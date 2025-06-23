Pettycur Bay Holiday Park to name a Guide Dog puppy

Through continuous fundraising over the past few years, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has announced that it will shortly have raised £2500 for Guide Dogs for the Blind, enough to name a Guide Dog Puppy. This donation will help start the dog on its incredible journey as a lifelong companion to a visually impaired person.

Guide Dogs for The Blind is one of Pettycur’s three designated charities, with the other two charities regularly helped by the Park, being the RNLI, and the Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome Trust.

Donations of £2,500 or more, name the puppy, with £5000 supporting it through its puppy training. If a group or business can donate up to £10,000, they will support the lifetime cost of a dog.

Pettycur has raised the money as a result of a series of different fundraising efforts, including its recent annual caravan show, Christmas Craft Fayre, and other regular community events. Amounts raised are then topped up by the Park Owners.

Janet Murray, General Manager of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park explained that she expected the final amount of money needed to name the puppy would be raised as a result of the Park’s annual Charity Race Night, set to take place on Friday, July 26.

“The Charity Race Night is another fantastic fundraiser we hold here at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park,” said Janet. “Eight races will be available to sponsor by individuals or businesses. You can also buy a name and a horse before the night for just £5.”

“We’d be most grateful for as much local support as possible from both individuals and businesses. We held a Charity Race Night last year and the feedback was that this event was a really fun and interactive way of raising valuable funds.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be approaching the fundraising threshold of £2.5k for Guide Dogs for the Blind, which will then enable us to name a puppy. We may well make this a competition for our customers, we are still deciding exactly what to do, but it’s very exciting,” said General Manager, Janet Murray. “Our enormous thanks goes to everyone who has contributed, whether by coming along to one of our charity events, or through a donation. Even through buying something at the Craft Fayre, it all adds up, and has helped up get to this point.”

“We are very active in all of our fundraising activities, with our generous staff very often contributing too, as well as the Wallace family, who own the park,” added Janet.

“We will keep going, even after we reach the £2.5k, as we may well be able to get up to the next level which is supporting the training of a dog.”