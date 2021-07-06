Petrofac secures multi-million contract extension for key North Sea field

Cygnus is a crucial component of the North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing about 6 per cent of UK domestic gas demand.

The renewal, which comes into effect at the start of 2022, covers operations and maintenance services for Neptune Energy’s Cygnus Alpha platform in the southern area of the North Sea The contract incorporates options to extend its term.

Petrofac began working on the pre-operational phase of Cygnus – the largest gas field discovery in the southern North Sea for 30 years – in 2011. Today, in addition to its operations and maintenance services contract, the firm provides engineering services and emergency response support to Neptune.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer at Petrofac, said: “People power our delivery. Our support of Neptune Energy, like many of our North Sea clients, focuses on the provision of skilled personnel who work hard to drive value through safe and efficient operations.

“The renewal of this long-standing contract recognises the commitment and expertise of our team, and the knowledge they have built of the asset. What better way to celebrate ten years supporting the Cygnus field.”

Neptune Energy’s UK managing director Alexandra Thomas added: “Petrofac has been an integral part of the team at Cygnus over the past decade. The awarding of this contract extension ensures we retain skilled personnel with in-depth knowledge of the asset and underlines our commitment to strengthening our relationships with service partners.”

