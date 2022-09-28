Peterhead student secures accountancy trainee place

Pictured (left to right) are Zaki Hassan, Eilidh Shore, James Chalmers, Jessica Stephen and Ethan Booth.

Jessica Stephen, a former pupil of Peterhead Academy who previously studied for two years at North East Scotland College (NESCoL) prior to obtaining her BA degree, will continue her studies with the firm to attain an industry qualification.

She will be joined by Ethan Booth, who attended Fraserburgh Academy before starting university at only 16 years old. He will be studying towards ACCA exams. James Chalmers, originally from North Berwick, returns as a graduate chartered accountant.

Its graduate apprentice Zaki Hassan will work for the practice while studying for a degree in Accounting and Finance at RGU and a professional qualification, while Eilidh Shore is on placement with the firm in the third year of her studies at RGU.

Aberdeen-based Meston Reid & Co has a long track record of supporting the next generation of accountants. It has accepted placement students from RGU’s Accounting and Finance degree in all but two of the past 25 years.

Louise Smith, business services manager in the audit and accounts department, was Meston Reid’s first student placement before going on to gain her Accounting and Finance degree from Robert Gordon University.

After University, she became a qualified chartered accountant with ICAS through a traineeship with Meston Reid & Co.

Louise said: “We recognise the importance of investing in the future generation of our profession and are proud of our excellent record of developing and training young accountants.

"We are pleased to welcome all five of our newest additions to the team and look forward to working with them.”

Meston Reid & Co has trained over 50 placement students and graduates since it started its training programme in 1997.