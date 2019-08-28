Peter Pan estate owner snaps up further slice of the Highlands

A private landowner has acquired a 9,800-acre estate in the West Highlands, complementing a nearby site he owns said to have helped inspire children's classic Peter Pan.

Richard Tuxford inked the latest deal to buy East Glenquoich Estate backed by a £1.4 million funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The acquired land adjoins Tomdoun Estate, where novelist and playwright JM Barrie is said to have holidayed with his children, gathering inspiration for Peter Pan.

The estate boasts 1,200 acres of woodland including ancient Caledonian pine, deer stalking rights and extensive fishing privileges. RBS said that by combining both sites, Tuxford will be able to continue to offer clients "high-quality fishing and shooting breaks with premium accommodation and on a much larger scale".

The acquisition will also create four jobs, in addition to conservation work. In the future, there is permission for the land to be used for renewable energy generation.

Tuxford said: “Prior to purchasing Tomdoun, I had been visiting the area for a number of years on fishing and shooting breaks, which is a huge passion of mine. I have now acquired both of the estates with a clear vision in mind - to provide the best fishing and shooting experience in the area.

“The funding from RBS has enabled me to transform my vison into a reality and expand my offering.”

The deal was advised and brokered by RBS broker development manager Steven Darbyshire and the business known as Independent Banking Professionals.

The latter's director Rod Whitehead said: “This is a fantastic deal for Richard.”

RBS relationship manager Nick Pigott said: “Stemming from a passion, Richard has created an excellent experience for fishing and shooting enthusiasts, in a key location with great history. The estate is an asset to the local community with the creation of jobs and the ability to attract tourists to the area; we wish Richard continued success in the future.”