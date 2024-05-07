Perthshire waste-to-energy plant will support 200 jobs and create 30 skilled posts

Work has begun on a “ground-breaking” Perthshire waste-to-energy plant that will support 200 jobs and create 30 long-term skilled posts.

French firm Paprec has joined forces with Binn Group, the Scottish waste management company, to build the new facility, which will provide low carbon energy to local industries. The plant at the Binn Eco Park at Glenfarg will be funded by Paprec, and will be built, owned and operated by Paprec Energies Binn, a joint venture between the two family-owned companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will process up to 85,000 tonnes of residual waste each year and generate up to eight megawatts (MW) of electricity. The plant also has capacity to generate up to 17MW of heat annually. Along with the 200 jobs supported during the construction phase, the new facility will generate 30 long-term skilled posts once it is operational in early 2026.

Allan MacGregor, CEO of Binn Group, with Sebastien Petithuguenin, CEO of Paprec Energies. Picture: Graeme Hart

Allan MacGregor, chief executive of Binn Group, said: “We’re excited that construction has begun on this new energy-from-waste facility, which will be transformational in driving business growth, creating new jobs and supporting further investment in the Eco Park and the wider Perthshire economy.

“This new facility will be crucial in creating a cleaner solution for managing non-recyclable waste enabling businesses and local authorities to meet their legal obligations as Scotland continues its transition away from landfill waste in advance of next year’s landfill ban. It will also create a clean source of energy which will benefit local businesses and our wider community.”

Paprec designs, builds and operates waste-to-energy plants of all sizes. The company will combine its design with the combustion technology developed by its tech partner Martin. The heat and power will form a core component of the private energy system driving the Binn Eco Park development.

Half of the feedstock will come from residual waste produced within the surrounding local authority area as part of a 15-year contract awarded to Paprec by Perth and Kinross Council last year.

Sebastien Petithuguenin, chief executive of Paprec Energies, said: “We have built more than 200 such plants over recent years and have been behind the construction of a third of all UK energy-from-waste facilities.

“The construction of the facility is part of a significant investment which builds on the strong working partnership between Paprec and Binn Group, focused on innovating to meet key environmental challenges and decarbonise the economy. The long term commitment of Perth & Kinross Council, including our 15-year partnership to treat local residual waste, was a key factor behind our major investment in this ambitious project.”