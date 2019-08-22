Perthshire holiday park under new ownership after RBS deal

A Perthshire holiday resort is set to receive a makeover after changing hands on the back of a funding deal from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Perth-based J&S McKenzie Group has acquired Moness Resort and Aberfeldy Caravan Park for an undisclosed sum after securing a seven-figure finance package from the lender.

The family-run group, owned by John and Steven McKenzie, has unveiled plans to upgrade the resort’s facilities, introduce guest hot tubs and add dog-friendly cottages.

Moness Resort has around 100 staff and has been in operation for more than 30 years. It includes 106 self-catering cottages and a four-star hotel, along with a spa and leisure facilities.

J&S McKenzie has been involved with the holiday park since 2013 and believes it is “well placed” to build on its reputation and drive growth.

Steven McKenzie, director at J&S McKenzie Group, said: “We’ve been involved in the Moness Resort for a number of years and are pleased to now have the opportunity to enhance the resort, which is close to our hearts. We’ll also be able to further support the local community with refurbishment works by contracting local businesses.

“RBS has been instrumental in supporting our ambitions for the business and we are extremely grateful for their guidance throughout the process.”

Jason Cram, relationship manager at RBS, added: “John and Steven are well positioned to build on the reputation of Moness Resort and continue to grow the business, thanks to their previous involvement and extensive local experience.

“The resort brings a significant benefit to the local economy and we wish John and Steven continued success in the future.”