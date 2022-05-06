Perth insurance firm GS Group grows Tayside footprint with fresh acquisition

The Perth-based group has taken on the family-run Strathtay Insurance Brokers, which was founded in Dundee in 1974 by Charles Robertson. His successors, Nigel, James and Hannah Robertson, will transition to GS Group, while Alison Duncan plans to retire after assisting with the handover process.

Nigel, who joined the business in 1980, said: “With the partners each over 60 and having amassed 125 years combined service, we felt the time was right to step back and take things a bit easier, while ensuring our clients would enjoy the same quality of service they have come to expect over the years.

“We looked at a number of like-minded firms which would share our business ethos and commitment to our clients,” he added. “We are delighted to say that the GS Group more than matched our expectations.”

The GS Group handles some £30 million of business annually.

Managing director and founder George Stubbs said: “The GS Group started more than 30 years ago and we remain proud of our independent status.

“We opened our City Quay offices nine years ago and the acquisition of such a respected firm as Strathtay Insurance Brokers will further strengthen our position in the Dundee and Angus market.”

Last month, Bruce Stevenson, the Edinburgh-headquartered insurance broker, said it was launching its fifth office in Scotland following a record year.

Alison Duncan, James Robertson, Nigel Robertson, GS Group managing director George Stubbs and senior client director Nick Barr.