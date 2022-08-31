Perth hotel in historic watermill building changes hands in £2m-plus deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property adviser Savills said it had completed the sale of the long leasehold of the Mercure Perth Hotel to S Hotels and Resorts, owner of Jupiter Hotels, off a guide price of £2.25 million. It was acting on behalf of a private client.

The Mercure comprises 76 en-suite bedrooms, restaurant, bar and conferencing facilities and is located in the historic quarter of the city centre.

Dirk De Cuyper, chief executive of S Hotels and Resorts, the Thai-based hotelier which owns Jupiter Hotels, said: “The Mercure Perth is in a key location and an important part of our portfolio in the UK. We will now be embarking on a refurbishment programme that will include the 76 guest bedrooms and the public areas of the hotel.”

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills Glasgow, added: “Having operated from the location for 23 years we are delighted to complete the sale of the long leasehold to Jupiter Hotels. Perth is an established tourist destination which has benefited from the rise of staycations within the UK, making this an extremely attractive acquisition.”