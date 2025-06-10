Payment orchestrator BR-DGE expands APM coverage with AstroPay

BR-DGE has announced the latest global alternative payment method (APM) supported on its platform, through a strategic partnership with AstroPay, the global digital wallet service.

AstroPay is now integrated with BR-DGE’s platform, making it available as an alternative payment method (APM) for BR-DGE’s merchant customers across sectors like ecommerce, travel, gaming, and digital goods. The partnership represents a meaningful step in AstroPay’s growth, expanding its reach through BR-DGE’s modular infrastructure, broad distribution network, and strong presence in high-demand verticals.

As an independently-owned, vendor-agnostic payment orchestrator, BR-DGE is fast becoming the go-to partner for high-volume enterprise merchants through its modular solutions. A category leader in payment orchestration, BR-DGE enables merchants to scale, enter new markets, introduce innovative features, optimise costs, and effortlessly adapt to the future payment's world.

AstroPay multicurrency wallet users enjoy a range of financial benefits. Individuals and businesses can receive and withdraw international payments from global clients and platforms with ease, eliminating common transaction hurdles. With multi-currency storage and conversion capabilities, travelers and digital nomads can efficiently manage their money while benefiting from competitive exchange rates.

AstroPay also allows users to make cross-border transactions effortlessly while benefiting from best-in-class foreign exchange rates, ensuring they get the most value for their money while spending abroad. Users also experience faster and lower-cost transactions, avoiding the high fees and slow processing times that often accompany traditional banking methods.

Diego Steinberg, COO of AstroPay, commented on the partnership: “In global, digital world, people expect to be able to send money across borders as easily as they do within their own country. We are delighted that BR-DGE has selected our digital wallet and payment platform to expand its payments offering. BR-DGE is a trusted and industry-leading payment orchestration platform, and through our partnership they can continue to help numerous enterprise merchants to enhance their tech stacks and customer payment processes.”

Bringing together over 400 payment technology solutions in one place, BR-DGE works as an independent, trusted and vendor-agnostic partner for the whole ecosystem, creating value and driving better outcomes for payment providers, their merchants and consumers. Founded in Edinburgh in 2018, BR-DGE now processes millions of transactions monthly on behalf of high-volume customers. With a number of large brands already on the platform, BR-DGE is positioned to become the orchestration partner of choice and distribution outlet for payments connectivity, routing, and data services.

