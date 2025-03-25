UK retailers are raising the bar for employee pay in 2025 💸

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major UK retailers have announced significant pay rises for employees in 2025

Aldi leads with a minimum hourly rate of £12.75, rising to £14.16 in September

Tesco, John Lewis, and Lidl also increased wages to remain competitive

John Lewis opted for higher pay over partner bonuses, investing £114 million

As the cost of living continues to rise across the UK, the competition among retailers to offer attractive wages has intensified.

This year, several major UK retailers have announced significant increases to their hourly pay rates, with some going above and beyond to secure their place as the best paying employers in the retail sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent roundup by Retail Gazette, the top paying retailers of 2025 were been revealed.

Tesco is just one retailer that has made a strong statement with its latest pay rise, committing a whopping £180 million into its people package, including an increase in pay for store colleagues across the UK.

The move follows a pattern set by other retailers, including Pets at Home and John Lewis, which also revealed pay rises earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retailer Pay (nationally) Pay (inside M25) Aldi £12.75/85 £14.05/16 Lidl £12.75 £14.00 B&Q £12.71 £14.05 M&S £12.60 £13.85 John Lewis/Waitrose £12.40 £13.85 Tesco £12.45/64 £13.66/85 Sainsbury’s £12.45/60 £13.70/85 Co-Op £12.30/60 £13.85 Currys £12.51 £13.51 Pets at Home £12.21 £13.46 Primark £12.48 £13.06

Aldi has long been a key player in the retail sector for offering high hourly wages, and remains committed to being "never beaten on pay".

With this in mind, the discount supermarket raised its minimum hourly rate to £12.75 nationally and £14.05 within the M25 at the start of March 2025.

Aldi will make a further adjustment in September, pushing the hourly rate to £12.85 nationally and £14.16 for employees working within the M25.

An employee stocks shelves at a Tesco supermarket in central London in 2021 (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Lidl has also raised its pay rates for its hourly-paid colleagues this year. In March, the supermarket increased the hourly rate for 28,000 employees to £12.75 nationally, up from £12.40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those with longer service, the pay increases to £13.65, and employees working within London can expect a higher rate of £14.35.

In a somewhat surprising move, the John Lewis Partnership chose to forgo partner bonuses this year, opting instead to invest £114 million into increasing pay for 65,000 of its employees.

The retail giant, which owns both John Lewis and Waitrose, has set new shop floor colleague pay rates at £12.40 outside London and £13.85 within the M25.

Employees in specialist roles will see even higher pay, with the hourly rate increasing to £13.39 outside London and £14.96 within the M25.