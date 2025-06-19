Parents rate Pear Tree Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in Scotland

Parents have rated Pear Tree Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 712 early years settings in Scotland.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top twenty nurseries in Scotland have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in Scotland, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchcountry/Scotland

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to congratulate Pear Tree Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Scotland! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Gillian Harvey, Nursery Manager at Pear Tree Nursery, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. The award is voted for by our families and the ratings are given on the quality of care that their child receives, so this makes it incredibly special for the Church Street Team.

“The team put so much love, care and dedication to the nursery and the families we support, and feel privileged to be given so many wonderful reviews. The appreciation given to us by our families means the world to our team and we feel extremely grateful.”

To see Pear Tree Nursery’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50006031PUMB