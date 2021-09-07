Pandemic presents highs and lows for Glasgow food and drink wholesaler JW Filshill

JW Filshill Ltd was founded in Glasgow in 1875 and also supplies scores of KeyStore convenience outlets across Scotland and the north of England.

The Glasgow-based group is one of the country’s longest established wholesalers, supplying scores of KeyStore convenience outlets across Scotland and the north of England, and holds several national accounts including with the Scottish Prison Service.

Its latest accounts show turnover jumping to £191 million in the year ending January 31, up 23 per cent on the year before.

A gross profit margin of 8.08 per cent was slightly down from 8.4 per cent the previous year due to the effects of the pandemic.

Keith Geddes, chief financial and operating officer, described the financial results as “strong”.

He said: “The UK economy has experienced a period of extreme uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic and the group has had to adapt to take account of the massive disruption experienced by all sectors.

“We constantly reviewed controls and working processes to ensure that our workforce was operating safely and with the necessary resources and information to minimise any risk to our team. There were high costs associated with safeguarding employees and customers but we took all necessary precautions.”

However, he noted that the Covid crisis had made it necessary for the business to suspend much of its on-trade and international activity during the year – the firm supplies local craft beer and craft spirits to international markets.

Chief executive Simon Hannah added: “The directors are pleased with the company performance and are confident that profits will continue at a satisfactory level going forward.”

