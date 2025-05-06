Padel plans: Firm to spend £2.2m opening 11 Scottish courts as racket sport sees ‘explosive’ growth

“We’re committed to making the sport more accessible and saw a great opportunity to bring padel to more locations across Scotland”

A major five-a-side football operator is to invest more than £2 million into a fast-growing racket sport across a trio of Scottish sites.

Powerleague said its investment would deliver 11 padel tennis courts across its Paisley, Portobello and Sighthill, Edinburgh clubs by the end of 2025. It is thought to mark the single largest investment in padel infrastructure by any company in Scotland to date.

The firm aims to bring padel out of traditional tennis clubs and “onto the urban high street”, helping to make the sport more accessible to thousands of new players every year.

It is estimated that some 25 million people now play padel globally.

Paisley and Sighthill will each welcome four new courts, while Portobello will install three. All three clubs have also unveiled refurbished bars and clubhouses. The first site to open will be Paisley at the beginning of July, followed by Portobello later that month and Sighthill, Edinburgh in October.

Powerleague said the Scottish expansion plans formed part of a wider £14m UK-wide rollout, which will see the company deliver 76 courts across its estate by 2026, cementing its ambition to become the “nation’s leading provider of small-sided sports”.

Chief executive Christian Rose said: “Padel is experiencing explosive global growth, with over 25 million players across more than 100 countries and a compound annual growth rate of 26 per cent. Its rapid rise comes down to its simplicity, social nature and sheer fun, making it a perfect match for Powerleague’s dynamic, community-focused venues.

“We’re committed to making the sport more accessible and saw a great opportunity to bring padel to more locations across Scotland. We’re excited to support the sport’s growth and reach new communities.”

He added: “Football will also be at the heart of Powerleague, but we’re excited to expand our offer and introduce a new way for people to stay active, connect and have fun, all aligning with our ambitions to create a healthier, more inclusive society.”

Customers will be able to book slots via the Playtomic app.

Powerleague operates from 43 clubs across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. Its product range includes leagues, social play, kids coaching, kids’ parties, kids’ camps, functions and special events. More than 8.5 million customer visits are made to the firm’s clubs each year.

It is thought that some 25 million people play padel globally and there are an estimated 378,000 active padel players in the UK.

In January, Powerleague submitted plans for the four new padel courts with floodlights, canopies and a viewing area at its Sighthill site on Bankhead Drive, Edinburgh. The move followed similar plans for the three courts being approved at the Portobello complex.

In order to accommodate the padel courts at Sighthill, one of the existing five-a-side football pitches will be removed. Two new courts will be introduced to the east of the clubhouse, replacing a football pitch, and two courts will be introduced to the west of the clubhouse on vacant landscaped land.