Owner of Stirling insulation firm Superglass seals multi-million roofing maker takeover

TN International said Chesterfelt would add production capacity to its building product portfolio.

With its regional headquarters for Western Europe and North America in Stirling, TN International is one of the world’s major producers of roofing, waterproofing and insulating materials.

There will be no job losses as a result of the acquisition, the value of which is not being disclosed.

Theresa McLean, area director of TN International (TNi) for UK and Ireland.

Theresa McLean, area director of TN International (TNi) for UK and Ireland, said: “Chesterfelt is a highly respected brand within the UK’s roofing market and will complement our existing manufacturing expertise for glass wool insulation in the UK.

“Alongside our broader suite of brands and products, we have the technologies to create ideal living and working environments, to safeguard people and property from the elements, and to reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

“Moreover, this acquisition is yet another indication of TN International’s belief in, and commitment to, the UK construction industry, following the recent £37 million refurbishment of the Superglass plant.

“This acquisition, while important in itself, is also a milestone in a much broader future investment plan in the UK market.”

Established in 1978, Chesterfelt employs 30 staff and supplies a wide variety of roofing projects from domestic properties to large industrial buildings.

Tom Yeo, managing director of Chesterfelt, said: “We are proud of the heritage and success of the Chesterfelt business, and the service we have provided to our customers over the last 43 years. We are confident that the range and scale of TNi make it a strong fit that will propel the Chesterfelt business and its people to even greater advances in the future.”

The Superglass facility in Stirling has an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons of glass wool insulation, following a £37m redevelopment in 2019.

TNi said that in line with its focus on minimising its environmental impact and supporting the development of more sustainable buildings, the product is manufactured using over 80 per cent recycled glass, and once installed can save “hundreds of times” the energy used to manufacture it.

