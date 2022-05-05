Ovo Energy takes space across several floors of Glasgow office building in major city letting deal

The firm is taking in total 33,905 square feet across the ground, first, second and third floors at the Cadworks office development on Cadogan Street.

Cadworks, which extends to 95,000 sq ft, is billed as one of Scotland’s most sustainable office developments and the city’s first office building that is net zero carbon in operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grade A building features a cycle-in access ramp, extensive facilities for cyclists, and the first private fleet of Swifty Scooters for tenants to use free. The development also features recycled construction materials and “air purifying paint”.

Basil Demeroutis, managing partner of property investment firm Fore Partnership, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ovo Energy as our second Cadworks tenant, a significant letting and commitment to the recovery of Glasgow city centre.

“Ovo Energy’s dedication to being a sustainable and a responsible business resonates with our own way of thinking. We look forward to welcoming them to Cadworks.”

He added: “Cadworks is about being meaningful to what people want now. It connects the wellbeing of staff and families, the community and the planet together.

“As an example, we are currently helping the charity Refuweegee with its prams appeal, ensuring that donated prams are cleaned and distributed to the most vulnerable families arriving for the first time in Glasgow.”

Part of the Cadworks office development on Cadogan Street in Glasgow. Picture: McAteer Photograph