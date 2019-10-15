Over-55s targeted as new images released of Scotland’s first 'luxury retirement village'

Construction work on what is being billed as Scotland’s first dedicated luxury retirement village is to begin in the opening months of 2020.

The £60 million self-contained development will be built on a 17-acre site at Newton Mearns on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The Hills at Whitecraigs will centre around a central two-storey club house, containing a bar, cafe and community facilities. Image: Contributed

Developer Scotsbridge Holdings, which has received full planning consent for the project, is now targeting other suitable locations in Scotland for similar developments, supported by a pipeline of overseas investment.

The Newton Mearns development, which has been branded “The Hills at Whitecraigs”, will centre around a central two-storey club house, containing a bar, cafe and community facilities. The scheme will boast tidal pools, spa facilities, a fitness suite, multi-use spaces for community events, a contemporary restaurant and function suites.

The property element will comprise 214 one and two-bedroom flats, 38 cottages and an 80-bed care home. It is aimed specifically at the over 55s.

Living longer

Scotsbridge director Shazad Bakhsh said: "As people live longer there is growing demand for high quality accommodation that will meet their changing needs, but also help them to enjoy a full, active and varied lifestyle.

"The Hills at Whitecraigs will set new standards for luxury living for over-55s with a strong emphasis on and health and wellbeing.

"What we plan to offer our residents is much more than a traditional retirement facility and we want to change how people in Scotland look at later living.

"We’re proposing to break ground on the development in the first quarter of 2020 and are targeting the first phase of the residential units to be completed by third quarter of 2021."

