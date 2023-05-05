Outsourcer to create jobs in Glasgow after deal with Scottish Friendly

The move comes after Kura sealed a partnership deal with Scottish Friendly, the Glasgow-based mutual with roots stretching back to 1862. Kura said it would be working with the society to provide “industry-leading call centre outsourcing services” to its customers, utilising its expertise in the insurance and financial sector.

Brian Bannatyne, chief executive at Kura, said: “At Kura we do things differently from our competitors. Our unique culture and vision to be unrivalled in developing people has been key to securing this new partnership. We know that our people in Glasgow will deliver outstanding customer experience for Scottish Friendly.”

Stephen McGee, Scottish Friendly’s chief executive, added: “Being in partnership with Kura supports our ambitions of providing a first-class, first point of contact service for our valued customers. We are really enthused to be working together. Kura, being a Glasgow-based company like our own and with a proven track record of successful delivery in the financial services industry, helped make the partnership an easy decision to make. We look forward to working with the Kura team.”

