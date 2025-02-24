Orwell Farm crowned Net-Zero Development of the Year

A Kinross regeneration project led by Studio LBA was awarded the inaugural Net-Zero Development of the Year at the 12th annual Scottish Property Awards last night in Glasgow.

Orwell Farm on the banks of Loch Leven has been transformed from a dilapidated, derelict steading into a modern, energy efficient rural business hub, flooded with natural light and expansive views of the rural Kinross landscape.

Aligning with the industry's growing emphasis on sustainability and more innovative building practices, the net-zero award was a new addition to the Scottish Property Awards 2025. The judges recognised Orwell Farm as setting new standards for sustainable commercial properties achieving significant reductions in energy demand and CO₂ emissions throughout the development.

L-R Alasdair Humphery, SPA Judge, Jeff Manson, Lynsay Bell Manson and Des Clarke, Host

The project was led by Lynsay Bell Manson, founder and managing director of Studio LBA, alongside her husband, Jeff Manson who both own the development. Studio LBA proudly serves as the anchor tenant of the newly revitalised steading.

The project team kept the existing agricultural setting and character as key influences in the design while integrating innovative clean energy solutions and sustainable construction practices throughout. This resulted in the building earning a net-zero Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.

Lynsay Bell Manson, managing director at Studio LBA, said: “Orwell Farm is our home and a thriving hub for our practice and fellow rural businesses. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in phase one with huge potential for further development, deep rooted in our community, to come in phase two.

“Bringing sustainability to the heart of design is a passion for Studio LBA and it's great to see industry recognition for this and the innovation of fellow projects shortlisted in this category. It was an absolute honour to be crowned Net-Zero Development of the Year at such a prestigious event.”