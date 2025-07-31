ORA Architects reports strong business growth as care sector demand rises
The Fife-based firm, which has delivered projects across the UK for over 50 years, is also now expanding its team of architects with conservation and Passivhaus expertise.
Moving into new headquarters in February this year, the transition reflects a commitment to service excellence and a thriving workplace culture that fosters collaboration – supporting growing demand and a projected 10% growth in the year ahead.
ORA currently employs 10 staff, with expertise spanning care, education, residential and civic design. The established practice is known for its bespoke care home design work, an area seeing increasing demand and urgency.
Demand for high-quality care provision continues to rise across the UK. In England alone, over 400,000 people now live in care homes, supported by a network of more than 15,000 registered providers [1]. With an ageing population and rising acuity of need, the sector is facing mounting pressure to deliver not just more beds, but better ones. In Scotland, similar challenges persist – including a notable drop in the number of adult care homes over the past decade, despite increasing complexity of care.
In response, ORA has delivered several high-profile care schemes combining clinical performance with human-centred design across the UK. This includes Red Kite Meadows in Central Bedfordshire, a landmark Passivhaus-standard development of a 72-bed care home, 88 independent living apartments and short-break facilities. The studio has also designed Home of Compassion in Surrey, reimagining a listed building as a luxury care environment for the Caring Homes Group.
The uplift in turnover follows a period of strategic transition, following the retirement of the firm’s former Senior Partner in March 2024. ORA’s client base is made up of almost 90% repeat customers, reflecting its personalised and client-led approach to each project.
Senior Partner David Tibbs said: “The demand for well-designed care spaces has never been higher – and not just more beds, but better ones. It’s about creating environments where residents can feel dignity and comfort, where staff can work effectively, and where buildings are built to last. We’re proud to be part of that change.
“It’s been a year of real momentum for us. We’ve taken stock, refocused and come out stronger, with the work to show for it. I think clients can see that we’re not about one size fits all designs or sticking to a set style. Whether we’re working on a heritage restoration or a cutting-edge Passivhaus care home, we build each team and each brief from scratch. That’s helped us grow steadily without compromising on quality.”
ORA continues to focus on projects across Scotland’s Central Belt, with growing activity in the west and north. Recent work includes collaborations with several local authorities and private care operators, as well as education and civic buildings. With a clear pipeline and recruitment underway, the firm is positioning itself for another year of steady, purposeful growth.