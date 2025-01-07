Opportunities outweigh challenges for housing sector in year ahead

​Steven Simpson says Cruden Group is well placed to approach 2025 with renewed sense of cautious optimism

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As 2025 dawns, the housebuilding industry finds itself at a crossroads, still facing economic and political challenges, yet buoyed by increased opportunities. At Cruden Group, we go into the year ahead with renewed cautious optimism. Last year, we restructured our business to adapt to evolving market dynamics and maximise opportunities in both the private and affordable housing sectors. This strategic decision has already begun to yield significant results, positioning us strongly to deliver more than 4,500 new homes across Scotland in the medium term.

This transformation has allowed us to focus on design-led private housing, but also to target land-led affordable opportunities and partnership-driven projects, reducing reliance on traditional, high-risk tendered housing contracts. As a result, we are delivering vibrant, sustainable communities and have shown resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key to Cruden’s vision is our commitment to sustainability. Buildings contribute around 35 per cent of global energy consumption, making it imperative to reduce environmental impact. At the heart of this effort is our pioneering work in innovative and sustainable heating solutions, showcased in the Granton regeneration project – a flagship initiative featuring 847 net-zero homes in the Capital which has just received planning consent. This development demonstrates how we are addressing Scotland’s housing needs while setting new standards for sustainability through district heating technology served by a centralised energy centre.

An artist’s impression of Cruden’s Granton regeneration project in Edinburgh

In addition to Granton, we are making significant strides at Millerhill, one of Scotland’s best-connected new communities, where planning has been secured for 172 energy-efficient private and affordable homes in conjunction with Mac Mic Group. These developments reflect our robust strategic pipeline for 2025 and beyond, combining cutting-edge sustainability measures with community-focused design.

Our commitment to creating vibrant communities is also evident in our work at the site of the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Village. Cruden was instrumental as part of the City Legacy consortium in delivering 300 homes for the Games, and now we are preparing to deliver 67 new private homes on this pioneering site. These homes will build on the legacy of the Games, bringing modern, sustainable living to an area rich in history and significance.

Partnerships and collaborations remain central to our approach. Cruden’s work with local authorities, housing associations, and other stakeholders highlights how joint efforts can yield transformative results. From 142 net-zero homes at Silverlea for the City of Edinburgh Council to our work with the Scottish Borders Housing Association on their landmark housing development on the site of the former Howdenburn Primary School in Jedburgh, collaboration is the lifeblood of our success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, the challenges facing the housing sector cannot be ignored. The Scottish Government’s recent £768 million commitment to affordable housing is an important step forward, aiming to deliver 8,000 much-needed homes. This investment goes some way to addressing the immediate housing emergency and it will provide momentum to unlock additional developments and empower more developers to accelerate delivery. But more needs to be done to help tackle Scotland’s housing crisis; particularly in terms of enhanced support for first-time buyers, whether through financial incentives or policy reform, as this is key to unlocking demand and creating a ripple effect across the entire housing market.

As we look ahead, we continue to build on our legacy of 81 years as one of Scotland’s most trusted independent housebuilders. Our financial strength, innovative mindset, and collaborative approach positions us well to navigate the complexities of the modern housing market. Despite the headwinds, we believe the opportunities far outweigh the challenges, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable homes that meet the needs of today while safeguarding the environment for future generations. It’s an exciting time for the industry, and at Cruden, we’re ready to seize the opportunities ahead.