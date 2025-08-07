OnPath Together to a greener future

UK onshore renewables leader sets out guiding principles with flagship sustainability report, supported by £1 billion investment plan

A defining moment has arrived for a leading UK onshore renewable energy developer after the publication of a comprehensive new Sustainability Report showcasing a strategic vision, ethos and the tangible impact of a newly independent developer.

The report introduces OnPath Energy’s OnPath Together development approach, the company’s long-term sustainability strategy, and provides a comprehensive account of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements in 2024. The report underscores OnPath’s commitment to best practice by voluntarily aligning with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The values of OnPath Energy are categorised in four pillars Climate and Nature Positive, A Responsible Business, A Just Transition and Developing Together clearly defining the commitments made within each pillar.

OnPath Energy, formed in 2024 following their acquisition by leading global alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management. A rebrand shortly followed as the business transitioned from Banks Renewables to become OnPath Energy. The new report signals its arrival as a stand-alone business with a distinct identity, purpose and ambition.

Launching OnPath Together is the culmination of a process which started almost a year ago, partnering with external consultants to carry out a double materiality assessment. This is an essential process to determine the sustainability topics that are most significant to OnPath Energy and its stakeholders - and sets the basis for the newly launched sustainability strategy.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy said: "With this report, we are setting the foundation for our new sustainability commitments, underpinned by our ambitious plans for driving the UK’s transition to more affordable, secure, clean sources of energy."

“Our plans are certainly ambitious, we’re aiming to invest around £1 billion into building renewables infrastructure into the UK over the next five years, helping the UK’s drive to net-zero while creating and supporting hundreds of skilled, sustainable, green jobs.”

The report outlines how OnPath Energy’s approach is already delivering measurable results across the UK. In 2024 our community funds and initiatives delivered more than £2.1 million in funding supporting over 100 community groups, generated around 653,275MWh of clean renewable energy and avoided 198,825 tCO2 e emissions from standard grid electricity.

The business is also collaborating closely with local companies to promote economic regeneration, build supply chain resilience and create sustainable enhancements to habitats, biodiversity and landscapes.

OnPath’s proactive alignment with ESRS frameworks, ahead of formal regulatory requirements, reflects the company’s ambition to lead by example. This best-practice approach supports enhanced risk management, improved performance across environmental & social factors and strengthened relationships with environmental and community stakeholders – all of which are crucial for long term, sustainable development.

Richard added: "We believe this is what truly sets us apart from other renewables developers – our ethos of “OnPath Together” to support a fair, inclusive and just transition that leaves no one behind.

“I am truly excited for the future and the ambitious plans we have for generating and storing more clean energy to power thousands more UK households and businesses."

The report signals a new chapter for the business under the OnPath Energy brand. While retaining a track record of successful delivery, the company now operates with full independence and a renewed focus on purpose-led growth.

In a year marked by focused transition, OnPath has established itself as a developer with integrity, agility and a clear contribution to the UK’s net zero journey.

The report details how the company is championing high-integrity development, regional investment and meaningful engagement with host communities as well as the businesses ambitious plans for the future.