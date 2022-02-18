Online car buying service motors into major Edinburgh retail park

The new “pod branch” is opening within Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, relocating from its office in the nearby Safestore.

Webuyanycar, which is headquartered in Manchester and has more than 800 staff, runs some 475 branches across the UK.

The firm’s head of technical services, Richard Evans, said: “Our latest opening in Edinburgh is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the city and surrounding areas, who have been buying many thousands of cars from us over the years.

“We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

He added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.”

The latest Edinburgh branch will be open five days a week.

A recent report revealed that 2021 had been a boom year for the used car market amid a squeeze on the supply of new motors, with 2022 likely to mirror that trend.

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) proved to be among the fastest selling used cars of 2021, while the Ford Fiesta hatchback retained its title of the most popular car overall for the seventh year in a row, according to AA Cars.

SUVs accounted for eight out of the ten fastest selling used cars of the past year, the firm noted.

