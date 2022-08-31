One in five Scots workers asked to return to office full-time, says new report

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey of 1,000 workers by social business Flexibility Works also reveals that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of desk-based workers say their employer has granted them complete freedom to work where they like, post pandemic.

According to the findings, 27 per cent of people have been asked to work in the office at least one, two or three days a week. A further 18 per cent have been asked for a more general presence in the office each week, or month, without any prescribed number of days.

Nikki Slowey, co-founder and director of Flexibility Works, a social business funded and supported by the Scottish Government and Social Innovation Partnership (SIP), said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on how many of us work, and hybrid working is a term we’re all now familiar with. It’s great to see so many employers are giving staff freedom to choose which work location suits them best, depending on what they have on that day.

More workers have been returning to the workplace full or part time as the world attempts to return to some form of normality, post pandemic.

“But we were surprised to see one in five desk-based workers being asked to work in the office full-time. It suggests some employers still think flexible and hybrid working are too complicated, or they still don’t trust workers when they’re out of sight.