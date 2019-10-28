Olympic skier Andrew Noble slides into Par Equity partner role

Have your say

Venture capital outfit Par Equity has appointed former Olympic skier and serial angel investor Andrew Noble as a partner.

Noble, who competed as a member of the British Alpine Ski team in the 2010 Winter Olympics, joins the Edinburgh business from Transition Capital, the private equity company he founded to pursue Scottish small business buyouts.

He has previously worked for Par Equity as an analyst, later launching its inaugural property fund, before departing in 2013 to gain a masters in business administration from the prestigious Insead Business School in France.

After graduation he joined management consultancy McKinsey and Company, where he specialised in sales optimisation for FTSE 100 clients, and in 2017 he founded Transition Capital.

As MD of the Scotland-based private equity search fund Noble built relationships with more than 200 advisers and investors and reviewed 300 business opportunities.

Par Equity praised the addition of Noble’s local market knowledge, with around two-thirds of its portfolio based in Scotland.

Partner Paul Munn said: “The additional fire power that Andrew brings will enable us to back more companies across the UK, which will result in new technologies getting to market and create dozens of jobs.”

Noble added: “Par Equity has established itself as a top-tier venture capital business. Knowing the team so well, it was an easy decision to come back and help grow the business further.”

READ MORE: Aberdeen Science Centre names new CEO as transformation gathers pace