Oilfield services firm OEM Group secures seven-figure North Sea contract

OEM Group founder and managing director Barry Park. Picture: Wullie Marr Photography

The three-year deal comes with two one-year extension options and will see the group supply a fully managed service focusing on diesel generator maintenance onboard seven sites for a major production operator.

The contract spans the maintenance of seven engine manufacturers with duties including main power generation, critical fire pumps and standby generators.

OEM has been servicing the oil and gas, marine and renewables sector in engine and generator repairs, servicing and testing since its launch in 2012.

The past year has seen work increase for the group in the North Sea with contract extensions and new partnerships. It has also expanded its efforts into new markets with a focus on the Middle East.

Founder and managing director Barry Park said: “This contract award is a superb addition to the group’s track record in the North Sea.

“OEM were best positioned and met the criteria of the scope which aligned well with the core values of both companies.

“At OEM we have a skilled team of engineers that are able to work across numerous engine manufacturers which is a key element to this specific contract.”

PBS director Andreas Christophersen said: “We look forward to working alongside OEM Group, to expand the capabilities of our workforce, and as part of our initiative to minimise vendor activity offshore.”

OEM said the latest contract aligned with the client’s “seven pillars” initiative, and key objectives would be met to “deliver added value” through the collaboration.

