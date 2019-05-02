Oilfield procurement firm nets tie-up potentially worth £21m

Global oilfield procurement specialist Craig International has secured a major contract potentially worth £21 million over seven years.

It has netted the deal, which runs for five years with a two-year extension option, to source and supply products for maintenance, repair and operations at Centrica-backed Spirit Energy’s onshore and offshore sites in the UK.

Craig International was awarded a contract to provide third-party procurement services for nine of the 13 sub-categories out for tender, including hand tools, lubricants, mechanical, lifting and HSE equipment.

Jill Macdonald, joint managing director of Craig International, said: “We have a strong track record in the energy industry, with a growing global reputation.

“In the North Sea, we are a market-leader with around 75 per cent of the market share. Having worked in this region for more than 20 years, we also have a deep knowledge of what [UK Continental Shelf] operators require and how we can best deliver third-party procurement that is time and cost-efficient.”

Craig International offers a bespoke electronic procurement service designed to meet the day-to-day requirements of the global energy industry.

Additionally, the business has more than 60 buyers in seven countries – with bases in Aberdeen, Cape Town, Calgary, Doha, Hamburg and Houston.