Oilfield consultancy specialist lands £2.5 million contract with North Sea operator

The firm, which operates a “well-established” asset management division based in Aberdeen, said it was the first campaign for its new “maintenance and vulnerabilities” team, set up specifically to support operators that acquire mature assets.

A group of 15 experienced onshore and offshore engineers and technicians have been mobilised to support the project for the unnamed client.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oil Plus global business development director Clarke Shephard said: “When operators acquire mature assets, the safety critical maintenance programme remains a priority. Reviewing and implementing a revised business-critical maintenance programme to ensure equipment resilience and reliability is also essential to ensure production efficiency.

Oil Plus global business development director Clarke Shephard. Picture: Newsline Media

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a key strategic partner to support this North Sea operator with its core maintenance and operations team with this unique service. We look forward to working with them to ensure equipment availability is maximised and full advantage is taken of planned outages to ensure production and operational efficiency,” he added.

Berkshire-headquartered Oil Plus employs about 50 personnel in total and has plans to increase its Aberdeen team with another five recruits in the coming months to support further work being secured for its maintenance and vulnerability team.

As well as asset integrity management services, the business has been providing water treatment, injection and production chemistry services to the global oil and gas sector for more than 40 years.

A message from the Editor: