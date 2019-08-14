Oil & Gas Innovation Centre funds drilling innovations at University of Aberdeen

The Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC) is supporting drilling innovation projects at the University of Aberdeen worth more than £1.3 million.

OGIC has provided £640,000 of the funding total for seven projects which will see the Centre for Applied Dynamics Research (CADR) develop technologies with five industry partners to enhance offshore drilling operations.

Innovations include an automated programme for testing well integrity and a new drill-bit, with OGIC adding that the developments have “the potential to maximise economic recovery from the UK Continental Shelf”.

The company partners comprise Volcanic Basin Petroleum Research, Welltec, Read Cased Hole, RotoJar and Varel.

OGIC project manager Mhairi Begg said: “We have worked on a number of projects with the CADR team and their commitment to developing pioneering technology to better the industry has always been evident. The feedback from companies that have worked with this team has been exemplar.”

Liz Rattray, director of research and innovation at the University of Aberdeen, said: “We very much welcome the commitment shown by OGIC and our industrial partners in working alongside our CADR, a recent recipient of the University’s Award for Success in Engagement with Industry.

“The university has long been at the forefront of research aimed at supporting the oil and gas sector, and the CADR is in the vanguard of activities leading to the development of pioneering technical solutions that will benefit industry.”