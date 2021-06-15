Offshore worker numbers return to pre-pandemic levels

Representative body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) said the average daily numbers of workers offshore for the week ending June 13 was 11,238.

That compares with March 10 2020, just prior to the first lockdown, when there were 11,183 personnel on board installations. The figure is also 4,037 more than at the height of the initial lockdown in April 2020.

The organisation said that a return to more normal levels brought “stability and reassurance to an industry that has continued to safeguard the UK’s energy needs during the pandemic”.

OGUK health, safety and environment director Trevor Stapleton said: “It has been an incredibly difficult 18 months for our sector and we’re encouraged to see the number of workers returning to their critical offshore work.

“Following on from the recent KMPG report highlighting our sector’s role in supporting the Scottish economy, the OGA’s survey data which showed a substantial decrease in CO2 emissions in the North Sea, and with our own findings today, our sector is showing the vital role it can play in supporting a lower carbon economy and supporting jobs.

“While we welcome this milestone, the safety of our workforce offshore remains our top priority. We encourage those returning to work offshore to maintain those barriers which have been put in place, to protect the safety of themselves and their colleagues. As well as this, we also encourage all members of the workforce to take the vaccine, when offered.”

