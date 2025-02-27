Offshore wind specialist nets £9.2 million to build Scottish plant and support 100 jobs

“There is so much potential in Scotland’s offshore wind market, and we are excited to play our part in the supply chain” – Derek Robertson, CEO

A company looking to play a key role in Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain has secured a £9.2 million investment in a move that is expected to create and support 100 jobs.

The funding for Subsea Micropiles has been led by the Scottish National Investment Bank, which has committed £6.7m. It is joined by Marubeni-Itochu Steel, which is co-investing £2.5m.

Subsea Micropiles’ marine anchor system is designed for industrialisation, allowing large offshore construction projects to be completed at lower cost and with a reduced environmental impact. The “micro piles” are said to be suitable for a wider range of load requirements and soil conditions, helping unlock opportunities in the floating offshore wind industry.

The firm said its technology is less carbon intensive due to the use of smaller vessels and provides a “low-noise and low-vibration” alternative to driven piles, reducing the acoustic impacts and disturbances to marine ecosystems.

Subsea Micropiles is headquartered in Dublin and has an office in Banchory, Aberdeenshire. To expand its operations in Scotland, it will build a manufacturing facility, details of which are expected to be announced soon.

Derek Robertson, chief executive at Subsea Micropiles, said: “There is so much potential in Scotland’s offshore wind market, and we are excited to play our part in the supply chain with our lower cost system that, critically, is less environmentally impactful.

“Our plan to manufacture anchors in Scotland will help reduce import requirements for key offshore components and our technology will give further flexibility and reliability to developers by using smaller and more readily available vessels along with remote seabed drilling systems.”

Laura Fidao, investment director at the publicly-owned Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB), said: “Easing bottlenecks in the renewable energy supply chain is an essential part of delivering clean energy and driving Scotland’s international reputation in the sector. Subsea Micropiles’ technology aligns to our net zero and innovation missions as an impact-led investment bank.”

Makoto Ishitani, president and chief executive at Marubeni-Itochu Steel, said: “We recognise the pioneering spirit of Subsea Micropiles and are proud to join the round with investment in a leading innovator of scalable industrial offshore foundations. We are aligned in our vision of supporting the growth of global offshore wind and a more sustainable future.”

SNIB’s investment is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to invest up to £500m over five years into the nation’s offshore wind supply chain - a move announced in October 2023.

Deputy first minister Kate Forbes said: “It makes sense for everyone - developers, supply chain businesses and Scotland’s skilled workforce - that as many of the components required for the country’s rapidly expanding offshore wind sector are made right here in Scotland. It is also important that the right components, and the right technology, is at hand.