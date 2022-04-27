Office workspace brand debuts in Scotland amid strong post-lockdown demand

Wizu Workspace has taken the entire first, second and third floors of 2 West Regent Street in a deal brokered by property advisor Avison Young on behalf of HiH Invest Real Estate UK. Avison Young acted alongside joint agent Douglas Green of G8 Consult.

The deal, covering some 24,350 square feet of space, brings the Wizu workspace offering to Scotland for the first time.

Michael Facenna, associate director of Avison Young Glasgow, said: “Until now, Glasgow has been under provided for in terms of flexible office operators compared to other regional cities and so Wizu Workspace is a welcome addition to the market.

“With the lifting of a Covid-19 restrictions, we are seeing high demand from occupiers seeking flexible office space, with current offerings either being full or insufficient. Coworking and flex office space is an obvious growth market for the city.”

Martin Payne, managing director UK, HIH Invest Real Estate UK, added: “As the wider office market recovery continues to gather pace from the Covid pandemic setback we anticipate the serviced office sector will play a key role in transitioning companies and people back to the office.

“Wizu are taking three floors and by doing so restoring our 100 per cent occupied status in an extremely swift manner.”

The new office will open to the Glasgow business community from May 22. The workspace marks one of the largest office lettings of the year so far in the city.