Off-grid, but still online: £5 Billion Scottish Staycation boom boosted by O2’s network upgrades

As millions of Brits head on a staycation this summer, O2 is ensuring that customers visiting many of Scotland’s most remote holiday spots can stay connected.

With nearly half of Brits (48%) planning a domestic getaway, and one in three saying mobile coverage influences their destination, upgraded 4G and 5G coverage is helping travellers stay online.

Connecting Scotland’s wildest corners

O2 has boosted 4G and 5G network capacity in more than 13,000 Scottish postcodes in the last 12 months, including some of the UK’s most remote destinations.

Isle of Skye, Scotland

The upgrades extend to popular tourist centres, with 782 upgraded postcodes in Edinburgh and major improvements in coverage across the Highlands. On top of this, O2 has recently installed small cells in Perth, as well as switching on its next-generation 5G standalone network in Stirling.

O2 has recently brought reliable connectivity to many unique Scottish tourist destinations that previously had none. These include:

· Corrour Station, the UK’s highest and most remote railway stop, famously featured in Trainspotting

· Barra Airport, the only airport in the world with a scheduled beach runway and tidal timetable

· Loch Ossian Eco Hostel and Glen Affric Hostel, reachable only by foot or bike

The announcement comes as new research commissioned by O2 found 48% of Brits are planning a staycation in Scotland this summer. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, 41% are staying in the UK to save money, while 25% are opting for Scotland so their pets can join the adventure. Cultural influences also play a role, with 13% inspired by TV and films shot in Scotland – from Outlander to The Traitors and Trainspotting.

Off-grid adventures, on-grid coverage

The research also reveals that while many Brits are eager to get off the beaten track, they don’t want to go entirely off-grid. 62% worry about getting lost without GPS, while over half (55%) fear not being able to find or contact their accommodation. Nearly half (48%) are concerned about locating nearby places to eat, drink or explore, and 43% say streaming music or podcasts is key to their holiday experience. For families, almost a third (31%) say reliable mobile signal is essential to keeping children entertained during travel.

With the average Scottish “staycationer” planning to spend an average of £721, and 28% of UK holidaymakers planning a trip north of the border, Scotland could see a tourism boost of more than £5 billion this summer alone. Thanks to improved 4G and 5G coverage across the country, even remote getaways are now better supported by strong, reliable mobile connectivity.

Dr Robert Joyce, Director of Mobile Access Engineering, at O2 said: “Scotland has always been one of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the UK but now it’s better connected than ever before. Thanks to O2’s Mobile Transformation Plan, whether they’re hiking the Highlands, flying into Barra, or visiting a rural island, visitors can stay connected when and where it matters most.”

Rebecca, a freelance illustrator based in London, is heading to Scotland this summer, and said: “As a nature-loving, free spirit living in London, I’m excited to be swapping city life for Scotland with my family this summer, seeking outdoors adventures and showing my son what independent travel looks like in the UK. We’ll be escaping central London and taking a train up to Glasgow, exploring the Trossachs and then off to Oban to catch a ferry to Tiree. I’m looking for ultimate escapism: fishing, surfing and small island life – but with a 10-year-old and a packed itinerary, we’ll definitely need some Netflix films and playlists on tap for some restful down time! My goal is to switch off but be able to plan ahead, so having connectivity on a trip like this is really important.”

These upgrades are part of O2’s Mobile Transformation Plan, which will see the operator invest approximately £700m this year to future-proof its mobile network. The plan is focused on expanding 4G and 5G coverage, a dedicated small cells rollout to boost capacity in dense urban areas, and innovative solutions to address persistent network pain points including along railway lines, at airports, on motorways, and in stadiums and arenas.