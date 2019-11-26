Occupiers sought for huge office building in Edinburgh city centre

Have your say

What is being billed as Edinburgh’s largest available Grade A office building has hit the market.

The eight-storey building at the east end of George Street spans some 70,000 square feet and will be available to potential occupiers following an “extensive refurbishment”.

Eric Young & Co and JLL have been appointed as joint letting agents for the property, which is expected to attract “significant” demand, they noted, amid a shortage of available Grade A space in the city centre.

Ben Reed, a director at JLL, said: “With available Grade A office space critically short, 10 George Street represents as rare an opportunity as you could find.

“St Andrew Square has undergone extensive redevelopment in recent years and has attracted the highest calibre occupiers, retailers, restaurants and bars.”

Eric Young’s Neil Gordon added: “The building is available as a whole or on a multi-let basis. We anticipate interest from a range of sectors.”

