Oban-based plant and tool hire firm eyes northern England expansion after major refinancing deal

A growing plant and tool hire business with locations in the west of Scotland is eyeing expansion into northern England after agreeing a major refinancing deal.

Hire and Supplies Ltd has centres in Dumfries and Oban, as well as a significant online presence providing everything from excavators and dumpers to hand tools and workwear, with delivery UK-wide.

As well as the hire side of the business, the business also provides a wide range of power tools, garden machinery and engineering equipment.

The company, which was founded in 2014 and now has 40 employees, has secured a £2.52m asset refinance, facilitated by Greater Manchester-based PMD Business Finance and financed by Praetura Asset Finance

David Chandler, managing director of Hire and Supplies

The transaction has enabled the company to refinance more than 250 assets across 160 hire purchase agreements, significantly reducing its monthly debt commitments enabling the business to focus on its long-term growth strategy.

David Chandler, director of Hire and Supplies, said: “This refinancing deal frees up significant cash that we will use to grow the business, specifically opening a bricks and mortar centre in Cumbria where our sales have been steadily growing in recent years.

“The plant hire sector in Cumbria has seen some upheaval with some competitors leaving or scaling back in the region. We believe there is a gap in the market for a firm like ours, particularly as the economic conditions will lead more businesses to hire in equipment than to buy it.

“Our business model is based on providing a true one-stop shop as we stock everything that’s on our website, rather than sourcing from other suppliers. We aim to give people what they want with the service level they expect.”

Kai Wynne-Jones, structured finance director at PMD Business Finance, said: “We’re committed to working with clients to truly understand their requirements, ensuring that we deliver a bespoke funding package that clearly aligns with their plans.

“We’re delighted to have been able to support a fantastic business and management team with this asset refinancing transaction, ensuring Hire and Supplies executes its exciting growth plans which will create new job opportunities in Cumbria.”

Will Brazel, regional sales director at Praetura Asset Finance, said: “This was a complex deal with many moving parts, but one that showcases the support that asset refinance can offer businesses. In this case, it provided significant additional working capital and reduced monthly finance commitments, to support Hire and Supplies growth into new territories.

“The primary challenge here lay in the sheer number of agreements which required settlement. It’s a strong example of how close collaboration between the funder, the business and their broker, PMD Business Finance, can drive swift execution and delivery – funding was completed across three tranches in five working days.”

