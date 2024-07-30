​Jack Hope says the results of the UK General Election suggest that there could be a changing of the guard in Scotland in 2026

The dust has settled on the UK General Election, and the results have sent ripples through the political landscape. Both the SNP and the Conservatives faced significant setbacks, with Labour making considerable gains, reshaping the political dynamic as we look ahead to the 2026 Scottish Parliament election. The next election might seem far in the distance, but to position your organisations effectively, the time to take action is now.

With the SNP and Conservatives both weakened, there may be shifts in policy priorities. Labour’s potential rise could bring changes in housing policies, infrastructure investment, and environmental regulations. Organisations should closely monitor these developments to anticipate changes in funding and regulatory requirements. Building strong relationships with emerging political figures can help secure support for projects and navigate any changes to legislation or regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the big areas of change could be in housing. Labour has traditionally emphasised social housing, so a stronger Labour presence could lead to increased investment in this area. At a UK level, one of the Chancellor’s first announcements was to make changes to the planning system to make it easier to build more homes. As well as economic benefits to building more homes, there is political capital to be made with a potential group of younger voters up for grabs who are struggling to get on the housing ladder. Will this new UK Government drive for housebuilding be something we see emulated in Scotland?

Sir Keir Starmer addresses the nation outside 10 Downing Street after his election victory (Picture: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

But it is not just Labour that we have to monitor closely. The voting system in Scottish parliamentary elections is deliberately set up to create minority or coalition governments. This means that another party, or parties, are likely to have a hand in proceedings too.

One of these parties could be the Greens, who are no stranger to being in government. Earlier this year they were unceremoniously kicked out of one, before getting their own back by deposing Humza Yousaf. But Labour have been working hard to rebuild their relationship with business. Including a party like the Greens who did not enjoy much support in the business community would pose a risk to Labour’s credentials from the get-go.

That’s why I would not be surprised to see the Liberal Democrats cosying up to Labour over the coming months. With both parties enjoying positive results in Scotland at this election, it would not be a big surprise to see them both in government after the Scottish elections in just under two years’ time. They are aligned on a number of issues, including the thorny issue of the Union, which might make other coalitions more difficult to manage.

The 2026 Scottish Parliament election will be a critical juncture. The political landscape has shifted and will likely shift further. This is a great opportunity but the time to start taking action is now. Staying informed about policy changes and being ready to adjust your strategies accordingly will pay dividends. Building strong relationships with political leaders and stakeholders will also have huge benefits. Engaging early can help you influence policies and secure support for your projects. Strengthening your advocacy efforts will help ensure your voice is heard. Joining industry groups and collaborating with others will amplify your impact.

Jack Hope is Public Affairs Consultant for Perceptive Communicators, supporting clients in science, technology and the built environment who are improving lives and transforming futures

The UK General Election has set the stage for significant changes in Scotland’s political landscape. For businesses, staying agile, informed, and engaged will be key to navigating this new era. By preparing now for the Scottish Parliament election, you can position your business to thrive amidst the changes and continue contributing to Scotland’s growth and development.